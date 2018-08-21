

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say a 19-year-old woman learned the hard way the dangers of meeting a stranger to buy an item advertised online.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Sierra Drive for a report of a robbery on Friday, July 27 around 9:40 p.m.

Investigation revealed that the woman attended the area with a family member.

The woman had previously communicated with an unknown person online and arranged to meet at this location to buy a cell phone that had been advertised for sale online.

The unknown seller provided an exact address to meet at, but then directed the woman not to knock on the door, as he indicated his mother "was sleeping.”

When the woman arrived in the area, she was approached by a suspect who identified himself as the person selling the cell phone.

The suspect produced a phone and the woman gave him an agreed upon amount of cash for the purchase.

Police say soon after, the suspect pushed the victim, grabbed back the cell phone, and fled the area on foot with both the cell phone and the money.

The woman was not injured.

The suspect is described as black male, 18-24 years, with a tall and slim build.

He had no facial hair, and was wearing a tight grey hoodie worn inside out with horizontal stripes, white basketball shorts and white basketball shoes.

A similar call for service was received by the Windsor Police Service in the same area on June 17.

Windsor police tips when meeting an online stranger:

-Never go alone

-Meet during the daytime when it is light outside

-Meet in a public and populated area, such as a mall, restaurant or public building equipped with video surveillance systems.

Related cyber safety tips can be found at: https://www.getcybersafe.gc.ca/index-en.aspx

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.