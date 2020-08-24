Advertisement
Police investigating a break and enter and theft from two Chatham residences
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Chatham-Kent police are seeking information regarding two separate thefts where suspects made off with jewelry and electronics.
Police say sometime between Thursday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. an unknown suspect or suspects forced their way into a residence on Prince Albert Road.
The suspect stole a number of items with the total estimated at $3800 including:
- 40” LG televisions x2
- HP laptop
- Samsung 24” curved desktop monitor
- Large quantity of alcohol
- Throwing knives
- Jewelry
Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Kieran Crosby at kieranc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87338.
In a separate theft, police say sometime Sunday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. an unknown suspect entered a Longwoods Road residence in Chatham and stole a 65” Samsung TV and jewelry.
Police say the total value of that theft is estimated at $900.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Doug Littlewood at douglasl@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87288.
In both cases, police say those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and could be eligible for a cash reward.