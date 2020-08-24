WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Chatham-Kent police are seeking information regarding two separate thefts where suspects made off with jewelry and electronics.

Police say sometime between Thursday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. an unknown suspect or suspects forced their way into a residence on Prince Albert Road.

The suspect stole a number of items with the total estimated at $3800 including:

40” LG televisions x2

HP laptop

Samsung 24” curved desktop monitor

Large quantity of alcohol

Throwing knives

Jewelry

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Kieran Crosby at kieranc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87338.

In a separate theft, police say sometime Sunday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. an unknown suspect entered a Longwoods Road residence in Chatham and stole a 65” Samsung TV and jewelry.

Police say the total value of that theft is estimated at $900.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Doug Littlewood at douglasl@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87288.

In both cases, police say those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and could be eligible for a cash reward.