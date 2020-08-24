WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 44-year-old Tilbury man has been charged after police say he attempted to push a woman down a flight of stairs.

Chatham-Kent police say they responded to a domestic disturbance at a home in Tilbury on Sunday night.

Police say the incident took place as the woman was moving belongings out of an apartment.

The Tilbury man was arrested and charged with assault. He was released pending a future court date of Oct. 7.