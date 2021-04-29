WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 23-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after police seized about $36,000 of cocaine.

Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant on the man’s residence and vehicle on Wednesday.

About $36,000 worth of suspected cocaine along with two cell phones, digital scales and large amount of Canadian cash was seized.

Jarred Vellinga, 23, was charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking and failing to comply with his release conditions by being in possession of illicit drugs. He was released pending a future court date of May 20.