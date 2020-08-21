WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 37-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after police seized about $10,700 in fentanyl and cocaine.

Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section and Critical Incident Response Team executed a search warrant at a home in Chatham Thursday night.

In addition to the drugs, a digital scale, butterfly knife and large amount of Canadian cash was also seized.

The Chatham man was arrested and charged with:

  • - Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl
  • - Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
  • - Breach of Undertaking (2 counts)
  • - Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon
  • - Possession of a Weapon Contrary to a Prohibition Order (12 counts)
  • - Breach of Probation Order (2 counts)

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.