Advertisement
Fentanyl and cocaine seized from Chatham home
Published Friday, August 21, 2020 1:17PM EDT
Police seized about $10,700 in fentanyl and cocaine. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 37-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after police seized about $10,700 in fentanyl and cocaine.
Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section and Critical Incident Response Team executed a search warrant at a home in Chatham Thursday night.
In addition to the drugs, a digital scale, butterfly knife and large amount of Canadian cash was also seized.
The Chatham man was arrested and charged with:
- - Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl
- - Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
- - Breach of Undertaking (2 counts)
- - Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon
- - Possession of a Weapon Contrary to a Prohibition Order (12 counts)
- - Breach of Probation Order (2 counts)
He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.