Police asking for help identifying person in Chatham-Kent fraud investigation
The Chatham-Kent Police Service is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying this person in relation to a fraud investigation.
Police released a photo of a person wearing a black winter jacket, grey pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Craig Marentette at craigm@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Tips for saving at the grocery store as food inflation in Canada continues to soar
Grocery prices were up 11 per cent in December compared with a year ago, Statistics Canada said this week. As shoppers grapple with spiralling food costs, some are turning for the first time to tips and tricks long used by older Canadians.
Winnipeg woman's husband dies on honeymoon in Mexico
A Winnipeg woman who was on honeymoon at a Mexico resort is looking for answers after her husband was killed in an incident the night before they were to fly home.
BREAKING | Prosecutors to announce decision in shooting by Alec Baldwin
The Santa Fe district attorney will announce Thursday whether charges will be brought in the fatal 2021 film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal of the Western 'Rust.'
BREAKING | House explosion in Kitchener, Ont. sends 2 adults, 2 children to hospital
A house explosion in Kitchener, Ont. sent four people, including two children, to hospital Wednesday night.
Canadian who sold Leafs memorabilia to travel to war zone shares harrowing stories of life on Ukrainian front lines
Canadian Adam Oake has returned from the front lines of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, where he has been working for an NGO. He shares tales of his time in the war zone, where he also plans to return to continue helping Ukrainians in need.
New Zealand's Ardern, an icon to many, to step down
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was one of the first members of her generation elected as a national leader and became a global icon of the left, said Thursday she was leaving office after five and a half years.
Surge of discount airlines making Canada's pilot shortage worse, experts say
Experts say the low-cost airline model is exacerbating an already existing pilot shortage that could become an even bigger problem for this country's aviation industry in the years to come.
'Hurt is still alive:' Northern Ont. community shocked after 'plausible burials' uncovered
The chief of a northern Ontario First Nation that found the province's first "plausible burials" says the community is in shock and its members are working hard to ensure survivors and their loved ones have mental health support.
Davos 2023: Greta Thunberg accuses energy firms of throwing people 'under the bus'
During a Davos 2023 round-table on Thursday, activist Greta Thunberg urged IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol to stop the global energy industry and the financiers who support them from fueling carbon investments.
Kitchener
BREAKING
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Tracking closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of road closures, cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
WRPS arrest another pair allegedly involved in a grandparent scam
Waterloo regional police have arrested another pair of individuals for their alleged connection to a grandparent scam.
London
Missing hip part cancels surgery, man gets the news while on operating table
A St. Thomas, Ont. man was taken aback and left out-of-pocket after he travelled three hours for surgery in Owen Sound — only to learn the hospital was missing a part for his operation while on the operating table.
$105K worth of drugs seized by London police, multiple people facing charges
Three people are facing multiple drug trafficking charges after a search warrant executed by London police earlier this week yielded approximately $105,000 in illicit drugs, police said.
Bus cancellations across the region
Freezing rain is causing bus cancellations and school closures across the region.
Barrie
Female human remains found along Highway 400 in Bradford, Ont.: OPP
Provincial police say a body found along Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury Wednesday is that of a female.
St. Vincent St. closed after car takes out hydro pole
A single-vehicle crash has closed St. Vincent Street after a car struck a hydro pole early Thursday morning.
RVH completes renovation of Community Dialysis Clinic
Once 35 weeks of construction were completed, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) unveiled the refurbished 66 Wellington Street Community Dialysis Clinic.
Northern Ontario
Three people charged after 1.5 tonnes of cocaine smuggled into Canada: RCMP
Three people from southwestern Ontario are facing charges in connection to 1.5 tonnes of cocaine valued at approximately $198 million that was seized by border services officers in Saint John, N.B. in January of last year.
Man left with life-threatening injuries after being hit by SUV
Despite first aid attempts by the driver of an SUV who hit a pedestrian in Sault Ste. Marie, the victim has been left with life-threatening injuries, police say.
Ottawa
WEATHER ADVISORY
WEATHER ADVISORY | Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the capital, warning of heavy snow and reduced visibility beginning Thursday evening.
Ottawa's notorious Rideau Street McDonald's closing permanently
The McDonald's restaurant on Rideau Street is set to close when its lease runs out in April, after nearly 40 years of operations in the downtown Ottawa tourist area.
Porter Airlines offering $1 fares between Ottawa and Toronto
Porter Airlines is offering $1 fares for its inaugural flights between Ottawa and Toronto's Pearson International airport.
Toronto
TTC employee saves 15-month-old baby from choking on Toronto subway
A transit supervisor was recognized by Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) CEO Rick Leary at Thursday's board meeting for his efforts in saving the life of a choking infant.
A push to ban tobogganing in this Ontario city is drawing criticism
A proposal to ban tobogganing at all but two municipal parks in a city east of Toronto is drawing criticism from lawyers who say the plan won't boost safety but could limit access to the popular winter pastime.
Wild turkey spotted waiting 'patiently' at Mississauga bus stop
A wild turkey was spotted enjoying a little shelter from the fowl weather at a Mississauga bus stop Wednesday.
Montreal
Quebec minimum wage will increase to $15.25
Quebec's minimum wage will increase to $15.25, Labour Minister Jean Boulet announced Wednesday. It will come into effect on May. 1, 2023. At 7.02 per cent, it's the most significant wage increase since 1995.
DDO to keep bilingual status after falling short of Bill 96 English-language threshold
The Town of Dollard-de-Ormeaux (DDO) on Montreal's West Island has formally requested that the province maintain its bilingual status -- a move that Mayor Alex Bottausci said 'saddens' him. 'It saddens me that this legal process must be invoked to protect the inherent right of our residents to receive communications in the language of their choice.'
WEATHER
WEATHER | Repeated snowfalls expected in Montreal could make for slow morning commute
Montrealers will want to keep their snow shovels handy because three more rounds of accumulating snow are expected to hit the city over the next seven days. The first round of snow is expected Thursday night as yet another Colorado low moves into Southern Quebec. Montreal could see light snow begin Thursday evening -- after the evening rush hour -- and the snow will intensify overnight into Friday morning, which could result in another slow Friday morning commute.
Atlantic
Significant snowfall coming to parts of Nova Scotia Friday
Environment Canada is warning that parts of western Nova Scotia will see their first significant snowfall of the season Friday.
Nova Scotia announces sweeping changes to alleviate pressure on strained ERs
Nova Scotia has announced extra resources to alleviate the pressure on strained emergency departments, following the recent deaths of two women who waited hours for care.
Families, physicians react to Nova Scotia's announcement on emergency room changes
Nova Scotians watched the government's announcement Wednesday on how it plans to change the way emergency departments operate in an attempt to alleviate pressure.
Winnipeg
Sunwing flights from Winnipeg to Los Cabos being cancelled in February
Winnipeggers won't be able to travel directly to Los Cabos, Mexico, starting in February.
Calgary
Polar vortex set to end Alberta's '23 vacation from winter
They're the two worst winter words in the world, and they'll soon be extra relevant in Alberta: polar vortex.
Pedestrian injured in southeast Calgary hit-and-run
One woman was injured on Thursday after being hit by a vehicle in the Foothills industrial area.
Calgary tech firm Benevity lays off 137 workers, cites poor market conditions
A Calgary tech company says weak market conditions are to blame for its decision to lay off 14 per cent of its workforce this week.
Edmonton
Anthony Henday Drive reduced to 1 lane of traffic due to crashes
Two crashes on Anthony Henday Drive in northwest Edmonton slowed traffic early Thursday morning.
Wolf Creek Golf Resort receivership may cost thousands of dollars to lease holders
Dozens of RV lease holders are worried they may lose tens of thousands of dollars after the Wolf Creek Golf Resort went into receivership.
Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU numbers declining; 27 deaths reported
Alberta now has 856 people in hospital with COVID-19, 29 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.
Vancouver
Threats, discipline, fear: The muzzling of B.C. health-care workers
Many British Columbia medical staffers are frustrated and even angry about what they describe as a culture of fear and silence when it comes to raising questions about the quality of care in the province, as well as other issues.
With police staying mum, criminologists and podcasters dig into Trina Hunt murder case
On the two-year anniversary of Trina Hunt being reported missing, podcasters and a criminologist weigh-in on why they think there have been no charges in the case -- despite an arrest being made.