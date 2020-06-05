WINDSOR, ONT. -- An alleged thief who fled a business with a jewelry case after having a physical altercation with an employee has been charged by Windsor police.

Police say a man entered a store and took a jewelry case from a display Thursday around 1 p.m. in the 3600 block of Tecumseh Road East.

An employee attempted to stop the man and a physical altercation ensued. The suspect then fled the area on foot with the jewelry. The employee sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the altercation.

Police viewed video surveillance and obtained a suspect description through investigation.

Around 1:45 p.m. patrol officers responded to the 3300 block of Ypres Avenue for a report of a suspicious person trying on jewelry in the area.

Police arrived and found a man matching the description from the robbery. He was arrested without incident.

Officers were able to locate the stolen jewelry in the suspect’s possession, all of the jewelry was recovered and returned to the business.

Police have charged Windsor man Tyler Williams, 26, with robbery.

Police said it was thanks to observant residents who made the suspicious person call that the jewelry was recovered. and returned.