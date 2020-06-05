WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ontario Special Investigations Unit has terminated an investigation after a man injured his shoulder during an arrest in Chatham-Kent.

SIU Director Joseph Martino said based on the preliminary inquiries he is satisfied that there is patently nothing to investigate as far as the potential criminal liability of any police officer is concerned in connection with the man’s injury.

The report says a 34-year-old man dislocated his shoulder while jumping a fence.

“The man’s injury occurred when he jumped from a fence and fell,” said Martino in a news release. “On this record, there is no nexus between the conduct of any police officer and the man’s dislocated shoulder. Accordingly, the investigation is hereby discontinued, and the file is closed.”

It took place on the afternoon of April 28, 2020.

A Chatham-Kent officer was operating a police vehicle when he saw a pickup truck that had been reported stolen. The officer activated his emergency lights and siren, signaling for the driver to pull over. The driver failed to stop and instead turned to travel westbound on Selkirk Street at a high rate of speed.

The officer discontinued the pursuit, stopping and shutting down his siren and emergency lights near the intersection of Selkirk Street and Victoria Avenue. The driver of the pickup truck turned southbound on Hillyard Street and stopped on a lawn.

The SIU report indicated he then exited the vehicle and fled on foot running through residential backyards and jumping over fences. Shortly after, the man surrendered to police.

When the man complained of pain, he was transported to hospital where he was diagnosed with a right dislocated shoulder.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.