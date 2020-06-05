WINDSOR, ONT. -- A joint traffic initiative resulted in 77 charges imposed on drivers who were mostly stopped for speeding in a construction zone.

The Ontario Provincial Police, Windsor Police Services, LaSalle Police Services and the Ministry of Transportation Ontario participated in the initiative on Highway 401 in Lakeshore. Most drivers were stopped for speeding in a construction zone near Lakeshore Road 105.

"Traffic safety is a priority throughout all municipalities which is why you can expect to see ongoing collaboration with our policing partners from LaSalle PS, Windsor PS, and the Ministry of Transportation,” Inspector Glenn Miller, detachment commander Essex County OPP said in a news release.

The OPP in Essex county say they will continue to participate in joint traffic initiative with its municipal enforcement partners.

“The safety and well-being of all motorists is paramount which is why our traffic enforcement units conducted enforcement in those areas where there are speed reduction signs related to the repair of our highways and critical infrastructure,” Miller said. “The safe arrival to your destination is our goal and it should always be yours as well."