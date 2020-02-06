Pickup truck goes up in flames on Walker Road
Published Thursday, February 6, 2020 9:51AM EST Last Updated Thursday, February 6, 2020 10:15AM EST
Crews were called to the blaze in the 3600 block of Walker Road in Windsor on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2020. (Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR -- Windsor firefighters helped extinguish a fire in a pickup truck with a snow plow blade on Walker Road.
Crews were called to the blaze in the 3600 block of Walker Road on Wednesday.
Windsor police say it happened just after 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Palazzi Bros.
Walker Road was down to one lane headed north for a period of time.
No injuries were reported.