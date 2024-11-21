WPS arrest suspect as break-and-enter is in progress

The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect during a break-and-enter in progress in east Windsor.

Just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report of a break-and-enter at a business in the 3100 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Officers said when they arrived on scene, they saw a suspect trying to run. A chase took place and the man was arrested.

The man is now facing charges for break-and-enter and possession of break-and-enter tools.

A window was broken on the building, but police did recover stolen gift cards, which were given back to the business.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4350.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online.