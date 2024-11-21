Windsor, Ont. Paralympian honoured as 'national hero'

A Windsor, Ont. Paralympian has been honoured as a “national hero”.

Danielle Campo received the award Wednesday at a gala event in Toronto, organized by Canada’s Walk of Fame (CWF).

According to a news release, the award is “...presented to an individual whose selflessness, dedicated efforts and outstanding contributions have made a significant difference in our society in that given year.”

Campo, 39, said it’s “one of the most humbling moments” in her life.

“To be recognized on such a prestigious platform is not just a celebration of my journey, but a tribute to the many people who have supported me along the way; my family, mentors, friends and the communities I’ve had the privilege to be a part of,” Campo wrote in a statement to CTV News Thursday.

Campo received the award from her own hero, Rick Hansen.

“Danielle Campo you are phenomenal,” Hansen said Wednesday night.

“I'm so honored to be able to be here, to be able to present Canada's Walk of Fame National Hero Award to a hero who has risen above, who is demonstrating all of that and so much more.”

Campo thanked Hansen in turn for inspiring her in the first place, during a school visit to Windsor-Essex when she was in Grade 3.

“This incredible man has inspired my journey to keep taking one step forward,” Campo said.

According to a CWF news release, Campo was honoured not just for her athletic achievements (a three-time Paralympic champion who set eight world-records), but also for her advocacy and philanthropic work for Muscular Dystrophy Canada, helping to raise $5 million for research.

Campo is also on various boards and currently works as a mental health lead for the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.

All of which while she’s struggled with health concerns, a near death experience after the birth of her daughter and learning this year that two of her children have been diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy.

“This award is a reminder of the importance of using our stories to inspire others,” Campo said.

“This is not the culmination of a journey but a spark to keep going, to continue advocating for inclusion, breaking barriers and inspiring others to pursue their own gold medal moments.”