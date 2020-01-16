WINDSOR -- Windsor-Essex residents who have not picked up KI pills will have several chances next week.

The online ordering and mailing system is currently closed for the winter months due to the temperature sensitivity of the Potassium Iodide pills, but the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will be hosting pill pick up sessions for residents living in the region.

The health unit has made KI pills available to local residents since May 2018.

Officials say in the very unlikely event of a nuclear emergency and release of radioactive materials, KI tablets would help to prevent the long term development of thyroid cancer.

To date, over 10,600 households have received KI pills.

Residents of WEC can attend the following walk-in sessions to pick up KI pills:

Windsor - 1005 Ouellette Ave., Windsor, Ontario N9A 4J8

Tuesday, January 21, 2020 – 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 23, 2020 – 11:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Leamington - 33 Princess St., Leamington, Ontario N8H 5C5

Wednesday, January 22, 2020 – 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

No pre-registration is required. Bring a valid I.D. which shows your WEC address. Only one package of KI pills per household.

Health unit officials say the level of risk has not changed for residents in Windsor-Essex.

Based on the national framework related to nuclear safety, the WECHU recommends that residents within the secondary zone of local nuclear installations have KI pills available in their homes.

The WECHU has an emergency supply of KI pills in addition to the pills being distributed to households.

If there is a nuclear emergency involving a release of radioactive iodine, residents will receive instructions from local and provincial authorities. KI tablets are only to be taken if instructed by the Chief Medical Officer of Health for Ontario.

They should be stored in a safe, dry, and accessible place along with your 72-hour emergency kit.