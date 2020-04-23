WINDSOR, ONT. -- Pelee Island operators are looking for ideas to salvage a shortened tourism season.

An online meeting of the Pelee Island Tourism, Economic Development Advisory and Hunt committee was held Wednesday evening to discuss options.

Many business owners on the island came together to discuss eventual economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic has run its course.

Business owners from the island's bakery, bed & breakfast and restaurants all shared ideas on how to salvage a shortened season.

The island's pheasant hunt and Island Unplugged Music Festival have both been cancelled.