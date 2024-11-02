Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries following vehicle collision

A pedestrian has suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision with a vehicle.

Windsor police were called on Friday night just after 10 p.m. to the intersection of Howard Avenue and Edinborough Street.

The WPS said through an investigation, they determined a vehicle was travelling north on Howard Avenue and struck a pedestrian that was crossing the street.

The 27-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital. The driver remained on scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 519-945-9645 or Crime Stoppers at 51-258-8477. Reports can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers online.