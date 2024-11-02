WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries following vehicle collision

    The intersection of Howard Avenue and Edinborough Street in Windsor, Ont. seen on Nov 2, 2024. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor) The intersection of Howard Avenue and Edinborough Street in Windsor, Ont. seen on Nov 2, 2024. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    A pedestrian has suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision with a vehicle.

    Windsor police were called on Friday night just after 10 p.m. to the intersection of Howard Avenue and Edinborough Street.

    The WPS said through an investigation, they determined a vehicle was travelling north on Howard Avenue and struck a pedestrian that was crossing the street.

    The 27-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital. The driver remained on scene.

    The investigation is still ongoing.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 519-945-9645 or Crime Stoppers at 51-258-8477. Reports can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers online

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    The impact of Trump's lies in Springfield, Ohio

    Springfield, Ohio was once a manufacturing hub. Now, people know it for Trump's comments at September's presidential debate, when he famously - and falsely - told an audience of 67 million people that Haitians eat their pets, echoing claims that had circulated on social media.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News