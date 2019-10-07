Pedestrian hit in Devonshire Mall parking lot
Officers were called to the Devonshire Mall on Howard Avenue at on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, October 7, 2019 2:25PM EDT
Windsor police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit in the parking lot of Devonshire Mall.
Officers were called to the mall on Howard Avenue at 11:27 a.m. on Monday.
Police taped off a portion of the parking lot behind the mall for the investigation.
Police say there was no threat to public safety.