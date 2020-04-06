WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 30-year-old Wallaceburg man has died after getting hit by a vehicle.

Chatham-Kent police say emergency crews responded to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Dufferin Avenue near Agnes Street in Wallaceburg on Friday.

The pedestrian, a 30-year-old Wallaceburg man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a London hospital.

The driver of the pick-up truck, a 75-year-old Port Lambton man, was not physically injured.

Police say the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

The collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Joshua Flikweert at joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.