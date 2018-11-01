

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man faces charges after allegedly assaulting a cab driver.

Windsor police were called to the 3100 block of Jefferson Boulevard around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday after as cab driver claimed to have been assaulted by a passenger with a Taser.

Police were told the passenger became upset during the driver and allegedly held a Taser to the driver in a threatening manner.

But the driver was able to escape and call police.

The suspect is also alleged to have kicked the vehicle, causing damage to the door.

Police say the suspect was arrested while walking away from the scene, and a Taser was seized.

Jacob Wrightman, 20, of Windsor is charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon, mischief under $5,000 and breach of probation.