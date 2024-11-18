WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Need a gift for mom and dad? Santa’s Elves are ready to help

    Source: Di_Studio/iStock via Getty Images Plus. Source: Di_Studio/iStock via Getty Images Plus.
    Share

    If you’re looking for a gift for mom and dad, the Stars Junior Optimist Clubs are ready to help.

    On Dec. 7, the clubs will host their first Santa’s Elves workshop, where kids are invited to pick out a gift.

    From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until supplies last, kids can come pick out something for two people, free of charge. It will be wrapped and ready to go for the holidays.

    Volunteers with the Junior Optimist Clubs will help select the perfect gift from the donated items and the adults that tag along will have some refreshments to enjoy.

    If you would like to donate any new or gently used items or wrapping paper, you can send an email to therisingstarsjoi@gmail.com. If you are a high school student looking to fulfill your volunteer hours, you can also reach out to help run the event.

    Kids 14 and under can participate. One family can receive a maximum of six gifts. It all takes place at the Essex Youth Center at 242 Talbot Street North, Essex.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News