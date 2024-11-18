Need a gift for mom and dad? Santa’s Elves are ready to help

If you’re looking for a gift for mom and dad, the Stars Junior Optimist Clubs are ready to help.

On Dec. 7, the clubs will host their first Santa’s Elves workshop, where kids are invited to pick out a gift.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until supplies last, kids can come pick out something for two people, free of charge. It will be wrapped and ready to go for the holidays.

Volunteers with the Junior Optimist Clubs will help select the perfect gift from the donated items and the adults that tag along will have some refreshments to enjoy.

If you would like to donate any new or gently used items or wrapping paper, you can send an email to therisingstarsjoi@gmail.com. If you are a high school student looking to fulfill your volunteer hours, you can also reach out to help run the event.

Kids 14 and under can participate. One family can receive a maximum of six gifts. It all takes place at the Essex Youth Center at 242 Talbot Street North, Essex.