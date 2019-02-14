

Some good news for the City of Windsor.

It is getting nearly $23 million from the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund.

This is the provincial transfer payment that the city has been waiting for to begin 2019 budget deliberations.

Windsor had received $6 million for the first quarter of 2019, but officials have been waiting for word on the balance of the payment.

In a letter to the city from the Minister of Finance received Wednesday night, Vic Fedeli said they will maintain the current funding structure for 2019.

That means the funding allotment for the city would be the same as 2018 -- nearly $23 million -- with the exception of any minor adjustments for changes in assessment that may be required.

But the letter does not provide certainty regarding funding beyond 2019.

The Minister said the province will continue to review the OMPF program and will continue to consult with municipalities regarding the issue.

Windsor postponed planned budget deliberations in January amid concerns the new Ford government may be downloading costs onto municipalities.

In a meeting this week, city council outlined sewer upgrades as the top priority for 2019.

Council will begin 2019 budget deliberations in April.