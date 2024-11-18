CKHA Diagnostic Imaging experiencing longer than normal wait times, hours extended

The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s (CKHA) Diagnostic Imaging department is experiencing longer than normal wait times.

This is due to the Clear Medical Imaging strike. As a result, it is expanding hours for x-ray walk-in patients at its Chatham and Wallaceburg sites.

If you are looking for an x-ray, you can visit the Chatham site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday or the Wallaceburg location from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Patients needing ultrasounds need to have requisitions faxed to the Patient Appointment Office at 519-437-6040.