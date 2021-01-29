WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Kingsville resident is facing assault and drug-related charges after a report of a domestic dispute.

Essex County OPP officers were advised of a domestic dispute on Wednesday that had taken place at a residence on Noah Crescent in Kingsville. Police launched an investigation.

Members of the Major Crime Unit and the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) conducted a search warrant on the residence due to the allegation.

During the search warrant, police say they found a quantity of cash, drugs and paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation, on Thursday the accused was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault - Criminal Code of Canada (9 counts)

Assault with a Weapon (3 counts)

Assault causing bodily harm - Choking (2 counts)

Mischief Under $5000

Utter Threats

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine - Controlled Drugs and Substance Act

The accused is scheduled to appear in Windsor Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

If you have information about this incident or any other call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.