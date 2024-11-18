Helicopter helping install equipment at NextStar Energy plant

A helicopter hovering near E.C. Row Expressway and Banwell Road is helping install equipment at the new EV battery plant.

NextStar Energy officials said the helicopter lifting HVAC equipment onto the roof of the cell building for installation.

The equipment is on site already so the chinook is remaining in the same spot.The work is expected to be ongoing all day on Monday. A helicopter hovering near E.C. Row Expressway and Banwell Road is helping install equipment at the new battery plant in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Last month, company officials said construction has been progressing at a steady pace, with over 7,500 Canadian tradespeople contributing nearly 5.7 million construction man hours since NextStar’s ground-breaking in 2022. On average, over 2,000 tradespeople are on-site each day.

The final phase of operations is cell manufacturing, which is set to begin in 2025 when construction is complete.