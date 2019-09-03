

CTV Windsor





Chatham Kent Health Alliance is welcoming four new physicians.

Dr. Jonathan Fairbairn, Dr. Manna Adegbite, Dr. Sandra Gregorovich and Dr. Garvey Chilopora are adding their skills as psychiatrist, paediatrician and OB/gynecologists to the team at the health alliance.

Fairbairn grew up in Chatham. He says he always wanted to serve his home community and is grateful for the chance.

The other three earned their degrees abroad and bring many years of experience to the area.