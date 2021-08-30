WINDSOR, ONT. -- Tablets are being donated to seniors in need who live alone to ensure they stay connected to their loved ones.

Seniors have been hit hard throughout the pandemic, and with lockdowns and the need to isolate, staying in touch with family and friends can be difficult, Voices of the Nation and the Victorian Order of Nurses (VON) Meals on Wheels have partnered to help keep seniors connected.

“Keeping our clients engaged in their community is such a vital part of VON’s vision of every life is lived to the fullest,” says Christine Brush, Meals on Wheels Coordinator. ”This donation will support our clients to stay connected to family, friends and VON. Thank you to Voices of the Nations for helping to keep VON clients virtually connected to the Windsor- Essex community!”

Youth volunteers will distribute the tablets and help show the seniors how to use them.

“Voices of the Nations is proud to partner with VON and their Meals on Wheels Program to distribute these tablets to help the seniors reconnect with their loved ones,” says Voices Of The Nations CEO Peter Ruparelia. ”By getting the youth volunteers to train the seniors with the use of the tablets will help integrate two generations to work together. It is imperative to make sure we take care of our seniors. Seniors are a big part of our society.”