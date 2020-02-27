WINDSOR, ONT. -- Residents of Erie Shore Drive and Erieau are being warned a portion of the dike might fail.

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent is holding an emergency council meeting Friday at 5:30 p.m. to update residents and outline what options they have.

All residents of both Erie Shore Drive And Erieau are urged to attend.

“Parts of the dike need to be strengthened,” according to the Municipality of Chatham-Kent Communications Officer Jim Blake. He said testing is being done constantly and Thursday's findings prompted the emergency meeting.

Residents will find out about the severity of the problem at the same time as council members.

Dozens of homes were built on the dike. Constructed in the early 1900s, it also provides protection for more than 600 hectares (1,500 acres) of land.

Anyone who feels they cannot stay in the area and need emergency accommodations can call the Chatham-Kent Homeless Response Line at 519-354-6628.

Residents should identify that they currently live on Erie Shore Drive.

