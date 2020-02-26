WINDSOR, ONT. -- A flood watch has been issued for the Great Lakes shorelines, including Lighthouse Cove and Erie Shore Drive.

Due to gale warnings and freezing spray warnings issued by Environment Canada for the Lower Great Lakes, the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority says beginning Wednesday evening there is a strong risk of flooding in Lighthouse Cove.

There is also a risk of shoreline damage and erosion all along the shoreline.

The authority says it could last all day Thursday and possibly into Friday.

On Lake Erie Thursday afternoon into Friday, there is the possibility of shoreline damage, erosion and flooding in areas such as Erie Shore Drive.

LTVCA says if the winds switch to the southwest later in the day on Thursday, there is a risk that wave action could damage shoreline protection works and cause erosion, all along the Lake Erie shoreline in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County. This includes along the high bluff areas.

It says flooding would also be expected in low-lying shoreline areas such as along Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent.

In addition, freezing temperatures means that wave spray and flood waters could freeze against structures and across the ground, leading to dangerous walking and driving conditions.