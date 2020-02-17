CHATHAM-KENT, ONT. -- Another flood watch is in effect for the Lake Erie shoreline.

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority issued the watch Monday due to strong winds in the forecast.

It is expected to remain in effect until Wednesday.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a watershed conditions statement, which is in effect until Tuesday at 12 p.m.

The LTVCA says weather forecasts are calling for moderate to strong winds beginning late Monday afternoon or early evening and lasting through Tuesday morning.

There is a risk that wave action could damage shoreline protection works and cause erosion, all along the Lake Erie shoreline in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County, including along the high bluff areas.

While winds are out of the east, LTVCA says there is some risk to east facing shoreline communities like Rose Beach Line, around Wheatley, Shrewsbury, and possibly the bay side of Erieau. As they switch more to the south, Erie Shore Drive will become more exposed.

People are being told to take extra caution and avoid the shoreline should conditions get rough.