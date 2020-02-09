WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority is warning of a risk of wave action due to strong winds that could damage shoreline protection works and cause erosion along the Lake Erie shoreline in Elgin County and Chatham-Kent.

Flooding could also occur in low-lying, south-facing shoreline areas such as along Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent, the agency says in a flood outlook on Sunday.

It says the long duration of southerly winds in the forecast could produce flooding along Erie Shore Drive.

Residents should pay attention to local conditions and be prepared, LTVCA says.

People should take caution and avoid the shoreline should conditions get rough.

The waves can be strong and the shoreline slippery. There could also be hazardous debris within the waves and water which could be thrown onto the shore, LTVCA warms.