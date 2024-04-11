WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Parolee now wanted for Windsor home invasion and jewelry heist: Police

    Nicholas McCullough is known to frequent the Windsor, Chatham-Kent, London and Sarnia. (Source: OPP) Nicholas McCullough is known to frequent the Windsor, Chatham-Kent, London and Sarnia. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    Windsor Police are releasing an image of the man they believe was part of a robbery on March 18.

    An arrest warrant has been issued for Nicholas McCullogh, 30, who is known to also be in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia and London, according to police.

    He's the only outstanding suspect wanted for a home invasion and robbery at a home on Aspenshore Avenue in Windsor and is facing 19 charges.

    Three other men, Jason Makulski, 36, and Raymond Hunter, 41, were arrested in Windsor on April 9, 2024.

    They are each facing 12 charges.

    Lawrence Chinyangwa, 32, was arrested yesterday afternoon in Windsor and is facing 14 charges.

    Police say the men conspired to commit the home invasion and robbery in east Windsor.Aspenshore Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Taylor Choma/CTV News Windsor)

    Sgt. Darius Goze says it was "targeted" crime on an elderly couple who were not known to the four suspects.

    Goze won't say the value of the jewelry stolen other than to describe it as a "large quantity".

    One of the charges faced by all men is "false representation of a peace officer".

    Goze says the suspects identified themselves as police at the time of the home invasion.

    He told the media Thursday that at the time of the home invasion and robbery McCullogh was out on parole from a federal prison but Goze couldn't provide more details.

    Police say McCullogh should be considered armed and dangerous and residents should not approach him.

    If you have any information about McCullogh's location or the March 18 home invasion you are asked to call Windsor police or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News