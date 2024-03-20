Two suspects point gun at seniors in east end home invasion: police

Windsor police are looking for two suspects following a home invasion in the city’s east end.

On March 18, shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to a report about a break-in at a house in the 1400 block of Aspenshore Avenue.

Police say two men wearing masks and carrying a firearm forced their way into the home. One of the suspects allegedly pointed a firearm at the home’s occupant, a 72-year-old man, and the two engaged in a physical altercation.

Officers say the other suspect pushed the home’s second occupant, a 71-year-old woman. Both occupants received minor physical injuries as a result.

The intruders allegedly stole a quantity of property before fleeing the scene.

The first suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6’0” and 200 pounds. At the time of the incident, he wore a blue hoodie, mask, dark pants, and gloves.

The second suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’2” and 220 pounds. At the time of the incident, he wore a grey hoodie, grey track pants, a surgical mask, and gloves.

Investigators ask everyone who lives in the area to check their dashcam or surveillance footage for evidence related to this case.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.