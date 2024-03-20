WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Two suspects point gun at seniors in east end home invasion: police

    Aspenshore Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Taylor Choma/CTV News Windsor) Aspenshore Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Taylor Choma/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Windsor police are looking for two suspects following a home invasion in the city’s east end.

    On March 18, shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to a report about a break-in at a house in the 1400 block of Aspenshore Avenue.

    Police say two men wearing masks and carrying a firearm forced their way into the home. One of the suspects allegedly pointed a firearm at the home’s occupant, a 72-year-old man, and the two engaged in a physical altercation.

    Officers say the other suspect pushed the home’s second occupant, a 71-year-old woman. Both occupants received minor physical injuries as a result.

    The intruders allegedly stole a quantity of property before fleeing the scene.

    The first suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6’0” and 200 pounds. At the time of the incident, he wore a blue hoodie, mask, dark pants, and gloves.

    The second suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’2” and 220 pounds. At the time of the incident, he wore a grey hoodie, grey track pants, a surgical mask, and gloves.

    Investigators ask everyone who lives in the area to check their dashcam or surveillance footage for evidence related to this case.

    Anyone with information should call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    • House of Hope to add 24 new beds for supportive housing

      The City of London is putting $2.7 million over the next two years towards the London Cares Homeless Response Services. The money will be used to add 24 new highly-supportive housing units at the House of Hope, established in the fall of 2023.

    • Stolen vehicle leads to charges for London pair

      Around 11:20 p.m. on March 18, police got a 911 call that a vehicle had been stolen from the area of King Street and Richmond Street. Several officers went to the scene and found the vehicle a short distance away near Maitland Street and Hill Street.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News