Pain points and successes highlighted in COVID-19 business impact survey

A recent survey shows 32 per cent of respondents had a positive change in attitude about doing business in the Windsor-Essex community over the last year.

Workforce WindsorEssex, Invest WindsorEssex, and St. Clair College launched the results of their Windsor-Essex Economic Development Survey on Thursday.

The survey received 117 responses from local businesses, the majority of which were from the Manufacturing and Other Services sectors. Of the 117 responses, 41 per cent were from micro businesses, which have between one and four employees.

This annual survey, which was conducted from May 2-June 3, 2022, identifies the needs of businesses and assists economic development professionals to develop strategies that will support businesses to stay, grow, and become more competitive.

“Through the survey we are able to not only identify pain points of employers, but their successes as well. Sharing the findings with the community allows all stakeholders to identify where they can better support employers and the labour market overall, whether through funding, training, education, or recruitment,” said Tashlyn Teskey,manager of projects and research at Workforce WindsorEssex.

When looking at how businesses are operating, a total of 72 per cent of respondents have all employees in the workplace, while 9 per cent of respondents noted that they will continue to operate their businesses remotely on an indefinite basis.

When looking to hire, 39 per cent of employers ranked the availability of qualified workers as Fair, and 31% of respondents ranking the ability to retain new employees as Good.

“The Windsor-Essex Economic Development Survey provides valuable data and insights that help shape the region’s action plan including the development of relevant programming and business resources. A number of positive opportunities and business needs have been highlighted from our local companies,” said Stephen MacKenzie, president and CEO of Invest WindsorEssex.

Survey respondents varied in their recent experiences with the community. While 54 per cent of respondents reported no attitude change about doing business in the community since last year, 14 per cent feel more negative since last year.

Of the respondents, 68 businesses reported they plan to expand and four indicated they will be closing. The top barriers to growth in the region were identified as workforce skills shortage, marketing, and financing. The cost of space for rent or lease, cost of electricity, and support from municipality were identified by respondents as the most negative factors in doing business in the community.

On the brighter side, 81 per cent of respondents feel that the Windsor-Essex region is an Excellent or Good community in which to do business and most positively ranked the following factors: access to high speed or fiber optic internet and availability of adequate electricity.

Responses from the Windsor-Essex Economic Development Survey will inform efforts in developing economic recovery plans for the region and for individual sectors as well as for broader programming for Windsor-Essex businesses.