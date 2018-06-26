Over 50 charges laid during commercial traffic blitz
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018 11:15AM EDT
Essex County OPP and the Ministry of Transportation Ontario laid a total of 51 charges after a joint services commercial motor vehicle traffic initiative.
The blitz took place on Monday in Kingsville.
The 51 charges related to vehicle maintenance, driver condition and other violations were processed.
Of the 26 inspections conducted, 13 vehicles were taken out of service and five licence plates were seized.