Outage knocks out power for thousands of Windsorites

A number of Windsor neighbourhoods were left in the dark Thursday evening as thousands were without power.

According to Enwin Utilities, an outage has impacted more than 3,250 customers in the east end of the city.

#ENWINAlert OCT 26, 2023 07:12 PM UPDATE

Fontainebleau ETR: OCT-26-2023 11:30 PMhttps://t.co/WgcanwqcD2 — ENWIN Utilities Ltd. (@ENWINUtilities) October 26, 2023

Customers in Ford City, Pilette, Grand Marais East, Fontainebleau and the Tecumseh-Lauzon area were impacted.

Fewer than five customers in the South Central area also lost power, according to Enwin’s outage map.

The power outage is under investigation, with an estimated restoration time of 11:30 p.m. for most areas.