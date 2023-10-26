WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Outage knocks out power for thousands of Windsorites

    Outage map of Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7:15 p.m. (Source: Enwin) Outage map of Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7:15 p.m. (Source: Enwin)

    A number of Windsor neighbourhoods were left in the dark Thursday evening as thousands were without power.

    According to Enwin Utilities, an outage has impacted more than 3,250 customers in the east end of the city.

    Customers in Ford City, Pilette, Grand Marais East, Fontainebleau and the Tecumseh-Lauzon area were impacted.

    Fewer than five customers in the South Central area also lost power, according to Enwin’s outage map.

    The power outage is under investigation, with an estimated restoration time of 11:30 p.m. for most areas. 

