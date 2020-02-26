WINDSOR, ONT. -- The U.S. Coast Guard came to the rescue in Chatham-Kent recently, helping OPP with a marine incident.

Provincial police were called about 6:45 p.m. Sunday about a man who had fallen through the ice on Lake St. Clair.

Police, fire and EMS all responded and located the male in the water, but they had no way of getting to him.

The Coast Guard was asked to respond and members were able to rescue the person from the water. He was taken to hospital as a precaution.

OPP are thanking the Coast Guard for its assistance.