

CTV Windsor





A 62-year-old Lakeshore man is expected to make a full recovery after falling through the ice while driving his ATV on Lake St. Clair.

Chatham-Kent, OPP, EMS and Fire responded to the report of an ATV operator who had fallen through the ice on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

The man called 911 after his vehicle broke through the ice in Mitchell's Bay.

He was able to make his way towards shore while communicating his location to a 911 operator, suffering from the elements after being submersed up to his neck in the frigid waters.

At 11:40 a.m., he was located by snowmobilers and relayed to shore.

He was transported by EMS to an area hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.

The OPP is strongly reminding those venturing out onto bodies of water this winter that although current temperatures would dictate sufficient ice coverage, this is obviously not always the case. Please heed this warning and continue to make safety your number one priority.