WINDSOR, ONT. -- A person walking along a pathway at a Leamington a conservation area was allegedly approached by a man and inappropriately touched, OPP are seeking witnesses.

Police received a report that on Thursday, Sept. 10 around 6 p.m. at a conservation area on Talbot Road East, an individual was walking on a pathway and was approached by two men. One suspect initiated an inappropriate conversation with the victim and touched them inappropriately.

The involved suspect was described to police as a man of Hispanic or Columbian descent around 23 to 25 years old, about 5’6” with a medium build, short dark hair and olive skin. He was said to be wearing a baseball hat, pink polo shirt and blue jeans, he spoke with an accent.

The second suspect was described as a younger white man with longer brown hair.

The two men were believed to have arrived at the location on bicycles.

The OPP are asking anyone with information regarding the incident or those who could help identify the suspects to contact the Leamington Detachment Crime Unit at 519-326-2544.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.