

CTV Windsor





Windsor Pride has a new executive director.

Crystal Fach has been selected to head up the organization, effective April 12.

"We are very excited about this appointment," said Windsor Pride Chair Greyson Abela.

"Crystal is smart, motivated and connected. She has a very successful personal and professional record of advocacy and community activism on LGBTQ and diversity issues."

Fach is a graduate of Lambton College in Sarnia where she helped found and served as President of the school's Gay-Straight Alliance. Her background is in social services.

"I believe education is the key to success," says Fach. "I want to help people take the next step toward creating safe spaces for LGBTQ people in both the education stream and the community at large."

Fach succeeds Bob Williams, who served the LGBTQ community in Windsor and Essex County.