WINDSOR, ONT. -- Multiple residents living on Spring Garden Road submitted complaints to Windsor police after dozens of people were seen walking into Harvest Bible Church Sunday.

“I’m completely frustrated,” says resident, Andre Lalonde, who claims four services take place at the church every Sunday. “They are growing.”

Lalonde tells CTV News he called in a complaint to 311, who directed him to by-law enforcement, who then directed him to Windsor police.

Police officials confirm officers attended the scene but only say they are “looking into” the matter.

“It's disheartening,” says Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. “We all know this is still a pandemic. People are dying in other parts of the world…We don’t want that to happen.”

Pastor Aaron Rock was charged under the Reopening Ontario Act for holding a service in December of last year.

“I beg them please to follow the measures. It is important for our community," said Ahmed.