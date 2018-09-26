

CTV Windsor





An Amherstburg woman who plead guilty to concealing the body of a child has been given a suspended sentence and two years of probation.

Samantha Richards, 24, was sentenced in a London court on Wednesday.

Richards pleaded guilty on May 18 to concealing the body of a child after an infant was found in a shopping bag in a dumpster in downtown London.

A charge of neglect to obtain assistance during child birth was withdrawn last December.

Her lawyer Patricia Brown said Richards feels shame, guilt and self-hatred and has kept to herself at home since being charged on June 21,2016.

London police said a newborn was discovered behind 675 Richmond St. in London on June 16, 2016.