Amherstburg woman sentenced in dumpster baby case
Samantha Richards, from Amherstburg, is shown in this photo from Facebook.
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, September 26, 2018 9:54AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 26, 2018 10:00AM EDT
An Amherstburg woman who plead guilty to concealing the body of a child has been given a suspended sentence and two years of probation.
Samantha Richards, 24, was sentenced in a London court on Wednesday.
Richards pleaded guilty on May 18 to concealing the body of a child after an infant was found in a shopping bag in a dumpster in downtown London.
A charge of neglect to obtain assistance during child birth was withdrawn last December.
Her lawyer Patricia Brown said Richards feels shame, guilt and self-hatred and has kept to herself at home since being charged on June 21,2016.
London police said a newborn was discovered behind 675 Richmond St. in London on June 16, 2016.