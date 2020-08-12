WINDSOR, ONT. -- A woman has been reported missing from an Alternative Care Facility in Leamington and the OPP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.

Danielle Pitts, 34, was last seen on Aug. 3. Police say she is known to frequent Windsor’s downtown but she could still be in the Leamington area.

Police describe Pitts as a white woman, 5’4” around 190 lbs and a medium build. She has short brown curly hair and brown eyes. She is likely wearing multiple layers of clothing and routine wears bandanas or head scarves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.