Woman charged with assaulting man with crowbar: Chatham-Kent police
Published Thursday, February 25, 2021 11:04AM EST
A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 28-year-old Merlin woman has been charged after police say she assaulted a man with a crowbar.
Chatham-Kent police responded to a domestic disturbance at a local motel on Grand Avenue East in Chatham early Thursday morning.
Through investigation, police say they learned that the woman assaulted the man with a crowbar.
The woman was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon. She was released pending a future court date of March 10.