WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 28-year-old Merlin woman has been charged after police say she assaulted a man with a crowbar.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a domestic disturbance at a local motel on Grand Avenue East in Chatham early Thursday morning.

Through investigation, police say they learned that the woman assaulted the man with a crowbar.

The woman was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon. She was released pending a future court date of March 10.