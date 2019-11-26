

KINGSVILLE, Ont. -- Enbridge Gas officials say the Kingsville Transmission Reinforcement Pipeline Project is now in service.

The company says the $105.7-million project ensures reliable delivery of natural gas to meet a growing residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural demand for natural gas in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and surrounding areas, including the fast-growing greenhouse market in the Leamington and Kingsville area.

"The Kingsville Transmission Reinforcement Pipeline Project brings more natural gas to the fast-growing greenhouse market in the Leamington and Kingsville area, as well as provides affordable natural gas to residents and businesses in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and surrounding areas," said Steven Jelich, Enbridge Gas director of southwest region operations.

Associate Minister of Energy Bill Walker says the government understands the importance of expanding access to natural gas.

"Access to natural gas can make life more affordable for families, increase job creation and economic opportunities and sends the message that Ontario is open for business," says Walker.

The new 19-km natural gas transmission pipeline was installed in Lakeshore and Kingsville.

Construction began earlier this year and Enbridge announced Tuesday it is in service.

Project crews will return in mid-2020 to complete final project clean-up activities.

"Enbridge Gas has been delivering affordable and reliable natural gas to homes and businesses for over 170 years," said Steven Jelich, Enbridge Gas southwest region operations director. "This history has provided us with significant experience in pipeline construction and operation, and we have an enviable safety and reliability record in this regard."

Now that construction is complete, the company says its ongoing pipeline maintenance program will begin and ensure that the pipeline system continues to operate safely and reliably.