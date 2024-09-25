WINDSOR
Windsor

    • OPP investigating “incident involving wild turkeys” in Tecumseh

    The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police logo as seen on this police cruiser on Monday, Jan. 7, 2013. (Melanie Kentner / CTV Windsor) The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police logo as seen on this police cruiser on Monday, Jan. 7, 2013. (Melanie Kentner / CTV Windsor)
    Share

    The Essex County OPP is investigating an incident involving wild turkeys in Tecumseh.

    An initial police release indicated little information, but confirmed police are working with the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources for the investigation.

    More details will be provided as they become available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Liberal government survives confidence vote

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has survived his first confidence vote of the fall sitting. Members of Parliament voted on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to bring down the Liberal government after question period on Wednesday, and the non-confidence motion was defeated.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News