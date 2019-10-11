OPP cracking down on drivers over long weekend
Provincial police say they'll be keeping an extra eye on the roads starting today and throughout the long weekend.
They say they'll be part of a national traffic enforcement blitz called Project Impact.
OPP say 239 people have died in crashes so far this year.
They say the Thanksgiving weekend usually comes with some of the highest traffic volumes of the year and are urging all drivers to be careful and responsible.