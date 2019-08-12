

CTV Windsor





A warning to motorists on the EC Row Expressway -- slow down.

Windsor police conducted a traffic enforcement blitz on Friday, Aug. 9.

Police report 119 drivers were pulled over and the majority were issued tickets for speeding.

Officers also handed out three stunt driving charges where the driver was travelling more than 50 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit.

Those drivers lost their licences and vehicles for seven days.

Police are urging motorists to drive the posted speed limit.