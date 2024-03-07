OPP clear scene of investigation in Leamington, Ont.

OPP officers have cleared the scene following an increased police presence in Leamington Thursday afternoon.

According to Essex County OPP, officers responded to a disturbance call at an address in the 100-block of Talbot Street East in the Municipality of Leamington on Thursday.

Leamington OPP with the assistance of the West Region OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, OPP Canine Unit and the OPP Crisis Negotiation Unit attended the scene.

Residents were told to see an increased police presence and to avoid the area.

In an update Thursday evening, OPP said police have cleared the scene and there "was no threat to public safety."

It remains unclear what the investigation pertained to.

Leamington OPP is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online tip on the Catch Crooks website.

OPP officers are seen in the 100-block of Talbot Street in Leamington, Ont. for a police investigation on March 7, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

OPP officers are seen in the 100-block of Talbot Street in Leamington, Ont. for a police investigation on March 7, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)