Ontario election results: Here's who won Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent ridings

Provincial election results poured in quick Thursday night as a blue wave flipped two Windsor-Essex ridings.

Doug Ford’s PC government was declared a majority early in the night. His PC’s were elected or leading in 83 out of 124 ridings.

Windsor-Tecumseh

For the first time in 93 years, Windsor-Tecumseh elected a Progressive Conservative candidate and Essex also turned blue after a three term hold by the New Democrats.

Windsor-Tecumseh candidate Andrew Dowie was 6,141 votes ahead of NDP Gemma Grey-Hall as of 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Windsor-Tecumseh results 2022.

Essex

PC Anthony Leardi was elected in the Essex riding.

Essex results in the 2022 Ontario Election.

Windsor West

The only riding that stayed orange in the region was Windsor West. NDP candidate Lisa Gretzky was re-elected.

Windsor West results in the Ontario Election 2022.

Chatham-Kent-Leamington

Progressive Conservative Trevor Jones was elected in the Chatham-Kent-Leamington riding.

More details coming.