Ontario election results: Here's who won Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent ridings

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Queen Elizabeth II skips Platinum Jubilee church service

Members of the Royal Family attended a Friday church service honouring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, although the Queen herself is skipping the event at St. Paul's Cathedral in London due to difficulty getting around at age 96.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)

A look at the toll after 100 days of war in Ukraine

One hundred days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the war has brought the world a near-daily drumbeat of gut wrenching scenes: Civilian corpses in the streets of Bucha; a blown-up theatre in Mariupol; the chaos at a Kramatorsk train station in the wake of a Russian missile strike.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver