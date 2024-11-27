WINDSOR
Windsor

    • LaSalle first-graders win 'Name the Snowplow Contest'

    Students and teachers at Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School get a close look at the snowplow in LaSalle, Ont., on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2027. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
    Students and teachers at Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School were celebrating on Wednesday.

    The grade one class were announced as the winners of the local public works department's "Name the Snowplow" contest.

    The newest snowplow in the fleet is now named "Jack Frost” thanks to the pupils and it was on hand for the official naming this afternoon.

    Kim Tonietto is a grade one and two teacher at Sacred Heart. Tonietto and her students are thrilled to have won the contest and participated in such a unique event.

    "I think it's a great sense of community here and especially in the school. It's such a small school, but we're really close knit,” said Tonietto.

    “And I think, the significance of having our newest snowplow named by a local class from the community is huge, and it's great. And I think people really love the idea."

