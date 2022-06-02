Windsor-Tecumseh turns blue in provincial election for first time in 93 years

Progressive Conservative candidate Andrew Dowie has disrupted a nearly century-long trend by winning the Windsor-Tecumseh riding.

Dowie defeated Liberal Gary Kaschak, NDP Gemma Grey-Hall, and Ontario Party Steven Gifford.

“Together we achieved the highest provincial vote for a conservative candidate in this riding during this century and I can’t be happier,” Dowie said.

By winning the seat, Dowie turned the riding blue for the first time in 93 years.

All smiles at @Andrew_Dowie election night location as early results show the PC’s will turn Windsor-Tecumseh blue for the first time in nearly a century @CTVWindsor #OntarioElection2022 pic.twitter.com/PRL598gfUN — Sijia Liu (@SijiaLiuCTV) June 3, 2022

Over nearly the past century, the riding — under many different naming and boundary iterations — has been held by either a Liberal or NDP member.

“To all the residents who have put their faith and trust in me, I am here for you. I am here to be a servant to you to make sure our community is better,” Dowie said. “We will have an open door. You will be able to talk to me. We may not agree all the time but I need to hear what you have to say.”

Both the mayor of Windsor and Tecumseh had publicly endorsed Dowie.

Some of the issues candidates addressed while on the campaign trail included healthcare, manufacturing and education.

“I live in the suburbs. I work in the urban area. I’m well rounded in terms of neighbourhood understanding,” Dowie said. “I’m looking forward to really getting my teeth into just about every possible improvement that we can find.”

With files from CTV News Windsor's Sijia Liu.