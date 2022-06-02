Windsor-Tecumseh turns blue in provincial election for first time in 93 years
Progressive Conservative candidate Andrew Dowie has disrupted a nearly century-long trend by winning the Windsor-Tecumseh riding.
Dowie defeated Liberal Gary Kaschak, NDP Gemma Grey-Hall, and Ontario Party Steven Gifford.
“Together we achieved the highest provincial vote for a conservative candidate in this riding during this century and I can’t be happier,” Dowie said.
By winning the seat, Dowie turned the riding blue for the first time in 93 years.
Over nearly the past century, the riding — under many different naming and boundary iterations — has been held by either a Liberal or NDP member.
“To all the residents who have put their faith and trust in me, I am here for you. I am here to be a servant to you to make sure our community is better,” Dowie said. “We will have an open door. You will be able to talk to me. We may not agree all the time but I need to hear what you have to say.”
Both the mayor of Windsor and Tecumseh had publicly endorsed Dowie.
Some of the issues candidates addressed while on the campaign trail included healthcare, manufacturing and education.
“I live in the suburbs. I work in the urban area. I’m well rounded in terms of neighbourhood understanding,” Dowie said. “I’m looking forward to really getting my teeth into just about every possible improvement that we can find.”
With files from CTV News Windsor's Sijia Liu.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.
Andrea Horwath resigns as NDP party leader after Ontario election
Andrea Horwath's time as leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party is coming to an end. Horwath made the announcement during her concession speech after another provincial election defeat.
Ontario election results as Doug Ford wins majority
Doug Ford will be re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.
Avalanche blank Oilers 4-0 to continue Western Conference final lead
Nazem Kadri set up three goals in just over two minutes early in the second period and Pavel Francouz made 24 saves in place of the injured Darcy Kuemper for the first playoff shutout of his career as the Colorado Avalanche blanked the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference final.
'Not fair': CERB recipients who now have to pay the money back share their stories
Two years after the federal government made the unprecedented move to give out swift financial assistance in the form of $2,000 per month to those who lost work in 2020 due to the pandemic, many Canadians are being told that they need to pay money back — including some who say they didn’t even apply for that particular benefit.
Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service amid 'discomfort'
Four days of celebrations honouring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne got underway Thursday with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age.
EXCLUSIVE | 'She was very, very kind': Gov. Gen. Mary Simon arrives in London, meets Queen Elizabeth II
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon arrived in London on Thursday, meeting Queen Elizabeth II for the start of her four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Former finance minister Morneau 'worried' over Canada's economic trajectory
In his first speech since leaving federal politics, former finance minister Bill Morneau painted a blunt picture of his time on Parliament Hill and voiced concern with Canada's economic trajectory.
Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain: police
A gunman who killed his surgeon and three other people at a Tulsa medical office blamed the doctor for his continuing pain after a recent back operation and bought an AR-style rifle just hours before the rampage, police said Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.
-
Independent candidate Bobbi Ann Brady elected Haldimand-Norfolk
An Independent candidate, with the support of a former long-time Progressive Conservative MPP, will be representing Haldimand-Norfolk.
-
New Democrat Laura Mae Lindo re-elected in Kitchener Centre
New Democrat incumbent Laura Mae Lindo has won the riding of Kitchener Centre, CTV News’ Decision Desk has declared.
London
-
Ontario Votes 2022: Here's who won in London and area
There has been no change in representation in London and its surrounding ridings.
-
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.
-
Petrolia school closed Friday due to police concerns regarding potential threat
The Lambton Kent District School Board, in tandem with OPP, have decided to close Lambton Central Collegiate and Vocational School on Friday because of concerns involving a potential threat.
Barrie
-
Election roundup: Here's who will represent local ridings at Queen's Park
Across the region, two local ridings stood out throughout the campaign as ones to watch, with two well-known faces battling it out in Barrie, while history came close to being made in cottage country.
-
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.
-
Parry Sound-Muskoka riding stays blue
In a neck and neck race to the finish in the riding of Parry Sound-Muskoka, the conservative tradition held strong.
Northern Ontario
-
Live northeastern Ontario coverage of the 2022 provincial election
The day has come to elect the next premier of Ontario and CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will have updates on the nine ridings in the northeast region here.
-
Pirie takes Timmins for the Tories, incumbents returned in other northeastern ridings
The loss of long-time incumbent in Timmins was perhaps the biggest surprise in northeastern Ontario on election night.
-
Bisson concedes to Pirie, ending 32-year career as MPP for Timmins
Incumbent NDP Gilles Bisson was routed by Progressive Conservative George Pirie on Thursday in what was a two-way race to be MPP for Timmins.
Ottawa
-
Here are the Ottawa winners in the Ontario election
The Progressive Conservatives and the Liberals each won three ridings in Ottawa in the 43rd general election, while the NDP won two seats.
-
Recap: Ontario election results in the Ottawa area
You can follow this recap of live coverage of the Ontario election results in Ottawa-area ridings.
-
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.
-
Andrea Horwath resigns as NDP party leader after Ontario election
Andrea Horwath's time as leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party is coming to an end. Horwath made the announcement during her concession speech after another provincial election defeat.
-
Steven Del Duca steps down as leader of Ontario Liberal Party
The Ontario Liberals suffered a disastrous night on Thursday, barely climbing out of “minivan” party status with their leader Steven Del Duca losing in his hometown and calling it quits.
Montreal
-
Another English school board is joining the legal fight against Quebec's Bill 96
Another Montreal-area English school board is set to join a legal challenge to Quebec's controversial language reform law known as Bill 96.
-
Quebec ombudsperson finds 'shortcomings' in care at Montreal Children's Hospital
Quebec's ombudsperson on Thursday released a series of recommendations to the Montreal Children's Hospital after an investigation revealed numerous shortcomings at the facility, including infrequent monitoring of patients' vital signs post-surgery.
-
Bill 96 gains royal assent: Legault to monitor stats on French use in homes
Quebec's controversial reform to the French Language charter achieved Royal Assent Wednesday, setting in motion several new regulations aimed at maintaining the province's common language.
Atlantic
-
'I want to see my kids, my wife': More than 300 Ukrainians land in Halifax Thursday
A plane carrying more than 300 Ukrainians fleeing war landed at Halifax Stanfield International Airport Thursday evening.
-
Rumours fly, concerns raised after N.B. health minister announces suspected case of monkeypox
It took some people by surprise when New Brunswick’s health minister announced a suspected case of monkeypox in the province during Question Period Wednesday morning.
-
Two booking officers acquitted in man's Halifax jail cell death after retrial
A Nova Scotia judge on Thursday acquitted two former special constables of criminal negligence in the jail cell death of an intoxicated man whose mouth was covered with a spit hood.
Winnipeg
-
Son's pride flag banned from Winnipeg school, mother alleges
A Winnipeg mother is filing a complaint with the Human Rights Commission after her son was told not to talk about being gay or bring his pride flag to school.
-
These are the new rules pet owners in Winnipeg must follow July 1
The City of Winnipeg is bringing in new rules for pet owners covering everything from dog and cat breeding, dog daycares and feeding wildlife in the city.
-
Winnipeg police searching landfill in Rebecca Contois homicide investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service has officially started searching a landfill in connection with a homicide of a 24-year-old Winnipeg woman.
Calgary
-
Cochrane RCMP investigate second child luring incident in community
Mounties are investigating a second luring incident in the town of Cochrane they say occurred just four days after a similar report this week.
-
Prime Minister signs historic land claim settlement with Siksika First Nation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the chief of the Siksika First Nation have signed a historic land claim settlement, which the federal government says is one of the largest agreements of its kind in Canada.
-
Darryl Sutter named NHL coach of the year, takes home Jack Adams Award
Darryl Sutter was named the NHL coach of the year Thursday night.
Edmonton
-
Avalanche blank Oilers 4-0 to continue Western Conference final lead
Nazem Kadri set up three goals in just over two minutes early in the second period and Pavel Francouz made 24 saves in place of the injured Darcy Kuemper for the first playoff shutout of his career as the Colorado Avalanche blanked the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference final.
-
5 coyotes attack man, dog in south Edmonton
Denning and feeding are believed to be the reasons behind an 'incredibly rare' coyote attack in south Edmonton on Tuesday.
-
Alberta confirms first case of monkeypox
Alberta's top doctor has reported that the province confirmed its first case of monkeypox.
Vancouver
-
B.C. family that had to vacate house so new owner could move in says rent raised instead
A B.C. family that was forced to leave their rental home for "landlord's use of property" said they were shocked to see it listed online again instead – for thousands of dollars more per month.
-
Transport Canada investigating after B.C. man trapped inside burning Tesla
Transport Canada is in possession of a Tesla that suddenly lost power last month on a B.C. highway then burst into flames.
-
Property battle between 2 friends results in precedent-setting B.C. Supreme Court case
When four queer friends decided to buy property together in 2001, they never imagined the side-by-side duplex would play a central role in setting legal precedent.